Partly sunny on Tuesday, with temperatures in the 70s

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday morning. The rest of the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s. If we can see more sunshine, upper 70s are possible.

Another fast moving system will bring the chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Then yet another low and frontal system will bring some rain Thursday and Friday. Overall, it will not rain all week, but keep that rain gear nearby with the chance for showers from time to time.

We’re crossing our fingers. Luckily Saturday and Sunday of the Memorial Day holiday weekend look fairly nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Rain could return for Memorial Day though so we’ll be watching that closely for holiday observances.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Early shower. Then partly sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 70s.

Wednesday: Chance morning showers. Partly sunny. High: mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for rain/showers. High: 60s

Friday: Chance for more showers. High: 65-70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 70s.

