× Police: 1 person injured at Somers High School following small explosion in chemistry lab

SOMERS — Somers High School was evacuated following a small explosion in chemistry lab that injured one person Tuesday afternoon, police said.

State police said around 12:55 p.m., there was a small explosion in a chemistry lab that caused the school to be evacuated. Police said one person was injured and it does not appear to be any criminal nature involved.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.