Police: Car crashes after evading police, passengers injured

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Three people are seriously injured after crashing their vehicle after an attempt to evade Connecticut police.

Sgt. Christopher Merrill said the driver and two passengers are expected to survive the injuries sustained in the one-vehicle crash on Monday in Norwich.

The Hartford Courant reports the driver did not comply with an order to pull over, speeding up and then crashing into a pursuing police cruiser. Police ended the chase at an intersection as it became too dangerous with traffic and high speeds.

Police said dispatchers soon identified a car crash that turned out to be vehicle police had been chasing earlier. The car was heavily damaged, and the three occupants were still inside. Officers removed them from the vehicle and took them to a local hospital.