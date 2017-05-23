× Police investigating after newborn baby was abandoned behind supermarket in Danbury

DANBURY — Police are searching for the public’s help in finding the mother of a baby who was found near a supermarket Sunday.

On Sunday, around 11:38 p.m., Danbury police received a call from a person stating they found a baby near the Polla Supermarket located at 399 Main Street. Officers said when they arrived to the scene, they were directed by the caller to the back of the Zaytuna Grocery Store.

Police said they saw a newborn baby wrapped in several pieces of women’s clothing. When paramedics arrived, the baby was checked and was found to be a boy and was taken to the Neo Natal Care Unit at Danbury Hospital, police said.

Police said they are currently investigating and are attempting to locate the mother of the newborn to determine if she is okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danbury police 203-797-4662.