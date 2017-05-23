× Wallingford PD: Man used dead person’s credit card to buy $100K in jewelry

WALLINGFORD — Police arrested a man they said used a dead person’s credit card and identification to purchase about $100,000 worth of jewelry from stores around the state.

Wallingford police began investigating last week after getting reports of the purchases.

The New Haven Register reports that Officer Michael Sterback was on patrol Monday when he saw a man walking who matched surveillance images and descriptions of the suspect.

Upon further investigation, the dead person’s credit card and ID were found in the man’s wallet.

Police arrested 29-year-old Anthony Ranko on credit card fraud, forgery and criminal impersonation charges. Police, who described Ranko as a transient, say he faces similar charges in Louisiana and Texas.

He was held on $300,000 bail pending arraignment Tuesday. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.