Police: Man wanted for indecent exposure in Fairfield library

FAIRFIELD — Police are searching for a man after receiving a complaint of indecent exposure at a public library earlier this month.

On Saturday May 13, Fairfield police responded to the Fairfield Public Library on 1080 Old Post Road, after receiving a complaint of indecent exposure.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the man. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).