Police: Over 95 grams of drugs seized in New London apartment

NEW LONDON — A New London man is facing criminal charges after police said they seized over 95 grams of drugs last week.

On Thursday, May 18, around 9:30 a.m., New London police said they executed a narcotics search warrant to an apartment on 78 Wall Street. Police said the target of the narcotics related investigation was Anthony Whitley, 32.

Police said “during the search and seizure warrant service, officers located approximately 33.9 grams of Cocaine, approximately 46.3 grams of Crack Cocaine, approximately 17.9 grams of Heroin, and 16 strips of Suboxone. In addition, $2,721.00 in U.S. Currency was seized by officers during the execution of the warrant.”

Whitley is charged with two counts of narcotics with intent to sell, two counts of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school, two counts of possession of a restricted substance.

Police said Whitley is currently out on bond. This investigation is ongoing.