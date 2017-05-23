Police release identity of 3 people killed in Manchester car crash

MANCHESTER — Police have released the identity of the three people who were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.

Police said the three people killed were Devon Smith, 17, William King, 18, and Bernaria Mickens, 21.

On Saturday, around 1:20 a.m., police said the car was traveling eastbound on Center Street (Rt 44) and crashed into a utility pole in front of 600 Center Street. The car caught on fire and became completely engulfed.

There were five people total in the car, two were taken to CCMC for non-life threatening injuries and are expected to live.

Police said “the driver and front seat passenger are under 18 years of age and due to the pending investigation, their identities are not being released.”

The crash is currently under investigation.