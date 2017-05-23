× Police search for missing man in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police are searching for a missing man in Wallingford Tuesday morning.

Wallingford and state police are looking for 30-year-old Luke John Pentz of Wallingford at the Tyler Mill Preserve.

Pentz was reported missing Monday night at around 7 after he hadn’t been heard from in over 24 hours.

His last known communication was a work email sent on Monday at around 12:30 p.m., police said.

Pentz’s BMW was found at the preserve on Northford Road on Monday night.

A state police helicopter was in the air to help search for Pentz, as well as K9 units.

Police described the terrain as being thickly wooded and having tall grass, “a huge, vast area” that is tough to search.

Police said they don’t suspect anything criminal as of Tuesday morning but they are concerned for his safety.

Pentz was described as someone who loved to be outdoors, and he worked remotely