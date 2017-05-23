× Rapper Meek Mill, Oakdale theater in Wallingford sued over fatal concert shooting

WALLINGFORD — Rapper Meek Mill and the Oakdale Theatre are being sued over a fatal shooting following a concert in December.

The shooting outside the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford killed 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven. Two others were injured, including 25-year-old Nathan Mitchell, of Hartford. No arrests have been made.

Ward’s family and Mitchell filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court accusing the Philadelphia-born rapper and theater of not having adequate security. The lawsuit says Meek Mill’s lyrics incite violence and there were shootings at two of his other concerts.

The amount of damages sought wasn’t disclosed.

A representative for the rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams did not return a message Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the theater’s owner, Live Nation, declined to comment.