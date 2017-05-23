Recipe – Lobster roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Middlesex Hospital's Director of Development, Sarah Moore, and Vincent Azzara, the executive chef at The Back Porch in Old Saybrook, joined Tim Lammers on FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about Appetite for Life.

Each year, Middlesex Hospital holds Appetite for Life during the month of June, when many restaurants throughout Middlesex County donate a portion of their sales to the hospital's cancer center. The event runs through Thursday, June 1.

Lobster Roll (Serves four)

5 Tbs unsalted butter

20 oz. Cooked, whole claw and knuckle, Atlantic Lobster meat.

4 New England Style hot dog rolls.

One fresh lemon cut in quarters.

Ground Sea Salt

Melt 2 TBS butter in 10 in. Sautee pan at medium high heat. Lower temperature to medium, dip rolls in buttered pan and toast both sides to golden brown. Set aside rolls. Melt 3 Tbs more butter in same Sautee pan over medium high heat. Add 20 oz. lobster meat. Cook until meat is steaming but do not overcook. Add salt to taste. Open toasted rolls and top each with 5oz. hot lobster meat. Pour more butter on top, if desired. Serve with lemon.