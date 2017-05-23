Tipping a Cop to help Special Olympics in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Betsy Katz is much more than a receptionist.

"I'm an athlete. I do croquet," she said.

Those are some of her proudest achievements, which she’ll showcase at this year’s Special Olympics. She’s also a global messenger.

"When you go around to companies, to schools, you tell them what Special Olympics is all about," said Katz.

Special Olympics President, Beau Doherty, knows that to put a sports competition, it takes a lot of support from the community.

"We raise money so we can have a summer games, which costs half a million dollars," said Doherty.

Lt. Tim Bernier is running the Guilford police’s Tip a Cop event at the Guilford Mooring.

"Officers are running around, paired up with waitstaff. We don’t know how to wait tables so we’re learning on the fly," said Bernier.

There’s a big incentive for the tips. 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Special Olympics, paying for equipment, travel, tickets, it adds up. To the police, the Special Olympians are at their most special when they’re recognized as part of the same team.

"Just be part of the team, be part of the crowd, don’t be looked at as different, they’re not, they’re awesome and when they get the opportunity to show you that, you see nothing but that," said Bernier.

Or as Betsy puts it, a different meaning of the "R" word.

"The "R" word to other athletes means respect," she said proudly.