Tolland goes up against Ellington and Bristol Eastern plays Cent

TOLLAND -- The Tolland Eagles lost a tough 1-0 game to E.O. Smith on Monday so Tuesday they tried to bounce back as they faced the 19-0 Knights of Ellington.

The Knights would score first in the top of the first and then extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth off a well hit ball from the starting pitcher Joshua Sumislaski.

The Eagles would the tie the game 2-2 and would again tie the game 3-3 in the sixth when senior Jacob Simon connected and sent the hit into center field. That would bring home Tanner Sergeant with the winning run, as the Tolland Eagles completed the comeback win 5-3 and handed Ellington its first loss of the season.

Bristol-Historic Muzzy Field was the site of a cross town rivalry Tuesday night between The Rams of Bristol Central and the Lancers of Bristol Eastern.

Both teams were showing off the defense early which kept the game scoreless.

First in the bottom of the second Lancer second baseman Shawn Savior would grab the Ram hit step on second and fire to first to end the inning. The for the Rams in the top of the fourth off a Lancer hit Cory Fradette in center field scooped up the ball and rifled it home to get John McPhee trying to slide across the plate keeping the game scoreless. Then in the top of the sixth Mike Massarelli sends the well hit ball up the third base line that would drive in two runs and also create the final score 2-0 Lancers.