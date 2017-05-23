× Two dogs killed by coyotes in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Two dogs were killed by coyotes in a neighborhood in Wallingford Monday night.

The dogs were from the same residence on Dogwood Lane.

One of the dogs went missing before the family found it dead in the woods.

The other dog was attacked in their backyard. The family rushed their pet to the veterinary hospital, but the dog didn’t survive.

There have been several coyote attacks and sightings in Connecticut this month.

On May 6, a dog was killed by coyotes in New London.

On May 16, there was a report of a coyote sighting near Depaolo Middle School in Southington.

There are ways to protect yourself and your pets from coyotes:

Don’t leave your pets outside alone, especially at night.

Take down bird feeders.

Put your garbage cans away in your garage or shed.

If you encounter a coyote, stay away and make loud noises.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the risk of coyote attacking people is extremely low but the risk increases if you intentionally feed them.