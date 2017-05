× Uber joins up with McDonald’s for delivery in Connecticut

You will soon be able to get McDonald’s delivered.

Uber is already working with McDonald’s in several cities across the country.

FOX61 has learned that Uber is telling drivers that McDonald’s will soon be a participating restaurant in Connecticut.

Uber-eats lets you order food through its app, and one of the company’s drivers, who are already out on the road, will bring it to you.

Uber has not specified a start date.