× Connecticut concert promoter remaining front and center of the music scene

HARTFORD — FOX61 News got a chance to talk with Connecticut concert promoter, Jim Koplik, who has spent decades bringing the world’s top acts into the state.

Koplik offered a candid, behind the scenes account of some of his most memorable stories with legendary bands. “Jim Koplik Presents” built its foundation in the early 1970’s when Koplik was promoting shows in Columbus, Ohio.

“There were no big time promoters in Connecticut so I went to the agencies and said I’d like to move my agency from Columbus to Connecticut and that’s what I did,” said Koplik.

The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford are two venues that Koplik and Live Nation Connecticut continue to sell out with top acts from around the globe.

Jim Bozzi, vice president of marketing for Live Nation Connecticut and a long time colleague and friend of Koplik said, “its’ not easy to bring in some of these A-list acts when you live between Boston and New York. Jim’s worked hard to get the A-listers, by saying ‘hey, before you go to New York or Boston, stop in Hartford, stop in New Haven, stop in Wallingford and entertain Connecticut.'”

Now, 67-years-old, Koplik said he will remain front and center stage at least for the near future.

“I love to work everyday and I love the people I’m surrounded by,” said Koplik.

To view more of Koplik’s concert memorabilia, click here.