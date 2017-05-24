HS Baseball: Holy Cross captures NVL title; defeats Seymour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Municipal Stadium hosted the Naugatuck Valley League Championship game Wednesday night between the No. 1 Holy Cross Crusaders and the No. 7 Seymour Wildcats.

After stranding several runners in the first inning, the Crusaders got on the scoreboard in the second when Adam Razza drove in William Marshall with a RBI single.

The Wildcats would tie the game in the top of the third after Ethan Szerszen singled to lead off the inning. Zach Edwards sacrificed Szerszen to second, but when Szerszen took off for third, Holy Cross first baseman Matt Bonvicini threw the ball away as the run scored.

In the bottom of the fourth Tim Zupkus played hero by driving in Razza with a well hit ball down the third base line. Crusaders added another run in the inning to grab the NVL championship by the final 3-1.

Holy Cross' junior pitcher, Fran Phelan, captured the tournament's Most Valuable Player.