Jonathan Hernandez issues statement in his brother's death

LEDYARD — Jonathan Hernandez, brother of Aaron Hernandez, issued a statement Wednesday about his brother’s death.

The statement, distributed through PR Newswire, was short.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has supported my mother and me during such difficult times. My younger brother Aaron was far from perfect, but I will always love him. Many stories about my brother’s life have been shared with the public – except the story Aaron was brave enough to share with our mother and me. It’s the one story he wanted us to share with the world. It is Aaron’s truth

The statement did not explain what the statement was Hernandez wanted to share with the world.

Officials said Aaron Hernandez took his own life while serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin LLoyd. The sentence was overturned after Hernandez’s death due to a provision in Massachusetts law where if a defendant dies while his case is on appeal, the conviction is wiped off their record.