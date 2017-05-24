Lawyer: Waterbury man handling gun accidentally shot, killed friend

WATERBURY — The attorney for a Waterbury man charged with manslaughter says his client accidentally killed his friend.

Police say 20-year-old Jayron Lark sat in the backseat of a car Saturday with a pistol, trying to pull out its magazine. Lark told police the gun fired as he was handling it and struck 18-year-old Tariq Kendrick in the front passenger seat. The Republican-American reports Kendrick died of a gunshot wound to the back.

Police say Lark fled the scene and tossed the pistol. He eventually agreed to meet with officers Monday and led them to the gun.

Lark’s attorney, Jerry Attanasio, says the shooting was a “complete and total accident.” Attanasio says Lark and Kendrick were friends.

Police say they don’t know how Lark obtained the gun, as he was underage.