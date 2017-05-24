Look inside: Two motorcycles robbed from museum in Vernon, says owner

VERNON — A owner of a motorcycle museum says they been robbed of two motorcycles early Wednesday morning.

Tayler Kaplan whose family owns the Kaplan Cycles and the New England Motorcycle Museum located at 200 West Main Street in Vernon, said they have been robbed of two motorcycles between 1:50 a.m. and 2:10 a.m.

Kaplan said “a witness came forward this morning and described seeing a black Lincoln LS with chrome rims passing by multiple times around the time the robbery took place.”

Kaplan said the robbers were three white males, two of which were wearing hoodies.

Vernon police said they are investigating.