Looking for ways to enjoy your Memorial Day? We got you covered

HARTFORD — Memorial Day weekend provides a time to spend with family, enjoy barbecuing, trips and shopping, but most importantly, honoring those who served in the military. Take advantage of some deals going down this Memorial Day weekend.

Banana Republic: Until May 30, customers can get 40 percent off their entire purchase at Banana Republic. Use the code BRSUMMER to get the discount online.

Bloomfield’s Memorial Day schedule: Monday, May 29, starting off with a race at 9:30 a.m., and more. To register for race, click here.

Bloomingdale’s: If customers use the code BROWNBAG online, they can get an extra 20 percent off sale and clearance items through May 30.

Foxwoods: Vegas-style Liquid Sunday party starting Memorial Day weekend. Tickets are $20.

Gap: From May 26 through May 30, Gap customers can get 50 percent off all full-priced items.

Grace Farms in New Canaan: Celebrate Memorial Day with an outdoor barbecue at Grace Farms, with free time to explore 80 acres of diverse natural landscape, remembering those who gave their lives. Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Infinity Music Hall & Bistro in Norfolk: Enjoy a Memorial Day BBQ buffet, Monday, May 29, starting at 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All active military and veterans get 50 percent off barbecue food. Call 860-542-5531 for reservations.

JCPenney: The department store is offering discounts on a number of items ranging from mattresses to jewelry to clothing to cooking appliances.

Kohls: Until June 14, customers can get 15 percent off with the code SPRINGBUDS.

Macy’s: Through May 29, online shoppers can get free shipping if they spend more than $49. Also, expecting mothers can buy one, get the second 50 percent off with maternity clothing.

Meriden Memorial Mile Walk/Run Benefit for Veterans: Join them for their second year of this unique event! This 1 mile certified course is run on residential streets, mostly flat with slight up at 2nd quarter-mile. Last 1/4 mile gently downhill along Veteran Monuments. Pricing and details here.

Mohegan Sun: Enjoy numerous events such as a Connecticut Sun game Friday against the Minnesota Lynx; Chippendales Saturday; Chris Tucker Sunday.

Mystic Seaport Salute to Summer: celebrate Memorial Day Weekend and the arrival of warmer temperatures, Mystic Seaport invites families to come partake in our outdoor activities! Grab some sunscreen and join us for a weekend of fun and games.

Nordstrom: From May 24 through June 4, Nordstrom shoppers will get 40 percent off women’s, men’s and kid’s clothing. The promotion is part of the store’s Half Yearly Sale.

Old Navy: The clothing store is offering 50 percent of a number of its items, including bathing suits, active wear, maternity clothing, dresses and accessories, among other items.

Target: You can get up to 30 percent off on patio, home and furniture items this weekend. Customers can get another 10 percent off by using the promo code SPRING.

Wethersfield’s annual Memorial Day Parade: Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m. in Old Wethersfield.

Walmart: The retail giant is offering a number of discounts on items ranging from bikes to children’s outdoor playgrounds to vitamins.