× Man seriously injured after being hit by car in East Granby

EAST GRANBY — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car in East Granby.

The incident happened as an Atlas moving truck was trying to turn from Seymour Road onto Spoonville Road around 9:30 Tuesday night.

Police said 66-year-old Robert Perryman, an employee of the moving truck company, was standing in the intersection to try to help guide the tractor-trailer truck driver when a car hit him.

Perryman was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the car is cooperating in their investigation, which is ongoing.