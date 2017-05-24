Morning showers, then partly sunny this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some rain this morning may have you reaching for the umbrella, especially in southeastern CT as a storm passes off the coast of Cape Cod. It’ll be cloudy and somewhat cool as this rain falls, and then we’re looking forward to a bit of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70 degree range as that sun comes out.

There’s more rain on the way Thursday with cloudy and cool conditions and a moist easterly flow. That rain will continue at times into Friday too.

It appears we have a very nice Saturday on the way with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. There are still some questions regarding the timing of rain for Sunday and Monday. Don’t count out the weekend just yet, but keep an eye on the forecast for outdoor plans as we get a little closer.

Forecast Details:

Today: Morning showers, then some afternoon clearing. Temperatures slow to warm up. Highs around 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. High: Near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely (maybe a thunderstorm too). High: Mid-upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, pick of the holiday weekend. High: 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers in the afternoon. High: Upper 60s-Low 70s.

