New London-Waterford Speedbowl hits the brakes on new season

NEW LONDON — On Sunday, The New London-Waterford Speedbowl announced that they expect to open for the 2017 season. On Wednesday, The Day reported that post has since been taken down.

A statement from Chuck Coursey, a spokesman for the Speedbowl, said any agreement announcement was premature:

“Although any announcement regarding a possible agreement to lease the New London-Waterford Speedbowl for the upcoming season is premature, management is working to preserve the upcoming season and jobs at the Speedbowl.”

The initial announcement on Sunday said that there was currently a working agreement for the Speedbowl to be leased for the season. The racetrack said final details still needed to be confirmed, but racing should begin before the end of June. There was no further comment from the Speedbowl.

In April, NASCAR ended their relationship with the racetrack after the arrest of the facility’s owner in March.

63-year-old Bruce Bemer of Glastonbury was arrested in connection to a sex trafficking ring that operated out of Danbury. Bemer owns the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

Police said Bemer was a client in the ring that targeted young men with mental health issues and forced them to perform sexual acts in exchange for money. According to court documents, Bemer met with the victims dozens of times over the course of years and would on occasion meet them at the Speedbowl.