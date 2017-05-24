Newborn found behind Danbury grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- Police in Danbury need your help to find the mother of a newborn baby boy, after he was left outside a grocery store in the city.

The baby was found wrapped up in women's clothing at the back of the Zaytuna grocery store late Sunday night.

The person that found the baby quickly called 911. Danbury police found the baby and admitted him to the neonatal care unit at Danbury Hospital. The Danbury Police Department's special victims unit is currently investigating the case. They are trying to locate the newborn's mother because they're concerned she might need medical treatment or other services.

Connecticut does have a safe haven law. Under the law -- any parent can give up their baby up to 30 days old, no questions asked. They can bring the newborn to any hospital throughout the state.

Nurses are trained to take the baby and contact the Department of Children and Families, to find the child a safe home.

The safe haven law has been used 27 times since it was passed in the year 2000. Eleven babies have been saved in the past five years

If you have any information on this latest case, you're asked to call Danbury Police.