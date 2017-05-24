× Off-duty state trooper helps deliver baby in commuter lot in Lebanon

LEBANON — An off-duty State Trooper went above and beyond Tuesday, helping deliver a baby in a commuter lot in Lebabon.

State police said they were notified by OnStar that a woman was in active labor and had pulled to the side of a commuter lot, in the area of Route 2 Eastbound, exit 22.

Police dispatched several on-duty troopers to the area and sent medical personnel to the scene. While in the area, an off-duty trooper driving his assigned cruiser found the woman in active labor and immediately rendered first aid to her.

The off-duty trooper remained with the woman and assisted with the childbirth until responding on-duty troopers arrived with an ambulance.

Police said the women was then taken to Backus Hospital.