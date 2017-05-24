× AAA says plan ahead: busy Memorial Day travel weekend expected

HARTFORD — Whether you’re taking to the roads, rails, waters, or skies this Memorial Day weekend, you can expect a lot of company!

AAA expects 39.3 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more away from home. That’s one million more travelers than last year, and the highest Memorial

Day travel volume since 2005.

This will also be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend across New England since 2005. AAA says almost 1.8 million people will be traveling – and more than 90 percent of them, or 1.6 million, are planning a road trip.

This is the third year in a row that Memorial Day weekend travel numbers are up across New England, and nationwide.