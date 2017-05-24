Study: I-95 the most dangerous highway in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD - A look at a new study may have you slowing down on the roads and revving up for safety this Memorial Day weekend.

Geotab released an interactive map showing the most dangerous highways in the country, naming I-95 in Connecticut 19th for the most crashes and fatalities.

"The I-95 in Connecticut has had an average of nearly 15 fatal crashes a year," Geotab wrote. "The highway has more frequent exits than most interstate sections in the US: less than a mile apart at points."

The most dangerous highway in each state was determined by Geotab using ten years of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration.

According to Geotab, the stretch of I-95 in Connecticut saw 147 crashes and 164 fatalities.

"Every year, over 30,000 people are killed in road crashes in the United States," according to Geotab.

Florida was ranked number one because US-1, its most dangerous highway, had the highest fatal crash rate, with more than a thousand over the last decade.