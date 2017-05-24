× Torrington man charged in connection with fatal overdose of Winsted woman

WINSTED — Police in Connecticut say a man has been charged with selling heroin to a woman who died of an overdose.

Police say Zachary Campanelli, of Torrington, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sale of narcotics after a five-month investigation into the December death of Skylar Northup, of Winsted.

Police say Northup had been found unconscious by her father on Dec. 4. She later died at the hospital. Police say Northup’s father had found her cellphone that showed text messages with Campanelli, arranging to buy heroin.

Investigators say Campanelli admitted to selling heroin to the victim on Dec. 4. The 21-year-old Campanelli is being held on $100,000 bond. It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if he has an attorney.

State police say they expect to make additional arrests in the case.