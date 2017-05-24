× Woman pleads guilty for crash that killed Bethany teen but avoids jail

NEW HAVEN — There will be no prison time for a woman who pled guilty to her role ins a crash that killed a Bethany teen.

Barbara Ann Ross, 60, of Cheshire instead received a suspended six-month prison sentence with 18 months probation, and will have to pay a $500 fine

The crash killed Bobby Weidig Jr., 18 on Christmas night in 2015 as he was walking on the side of Route 69 to a music festival.

Ross, a former doctor, had been free since posting $5,000 bail after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and failure to maintain the proper lane.

Supporters had signed an online petition in favor of having Ross’ charges increased.