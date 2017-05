Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURY -- Police said one man has died following rollover accident Thursday night.

State police responded to the scene following a fatal rollover accident on I-84 west bound by exit 17 in Middlebury.

Police said Sevdi Coma, 49 of Southbury, has been confirmed dead following the accident.

Police said Coma's car struck a rock embankment causing his car to rollover. He was flown from his car and suffered fatal injuries.