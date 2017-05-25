× 1 person dead following rollover crash on I-84 in Middlebury; ramp closed

MIDDLEBURY — Police said one person has died following rollover accident Thursday night.

State police are currently on the scene following a fatal rollover accident on I-84 west bound by exit 17 in Middlebury.

Police said one person has been confirmed dead following the accident. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

At the moment, police said the on-ramp is closed and drivers need to reduce speed when approaching the area.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.