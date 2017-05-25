10th Annual Wall of Honor ceremony honors 65 CT troops killed in action since ’01 

HARTFORD — The 10th Annual Wall of Honor ceremony took place Friday, honoring the 65 Connecticut troops killed while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11.

State officials and military families attended the ceremony in Hartford’s capitol concourse. On the wall, was a portrait of each service member who lost their life, a wall, Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman said is a welcome reminder of heroism and bravery.

“We gather and reflect on their service and remind ourselves of everything that they and their families have done in the service of our country,” said Wyman.

During the ceremony, Wyman also reflected on the thousands of troops still deployed around the world, who among them are members of Connecticut’s own National Guard.