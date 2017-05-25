Additional details emerge involving DOT worker who was struck by car Wednesday

NEW HAVEN — State police have released additional details involving a DOT worker who was struck by a car Wednesday morning.

State police said DOT worker Jeffrey Spencer, 52 of East Haven, was parked with warning and LED lights on in the right lane on Route 15 north near exit 63 in North Haven. Police said Spencer was placing a wheel chock against his left tires in the closed lane when he was struck by Angel Turcios, 27 of New Jersey.

Police said Turcios’ car drifted right and struck the left rear wheel of the DOT truck, and continued to travel south striking Spencer. Turcios then continued south and struck nearly 100 feet of wire rope guide-railing along the right shoulder area, police said.

Police said Spencer suffered serious injuries and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Tuncios, according to police, did not suffer any injuries.

This incident is under investigation.