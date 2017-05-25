Car thefts continue to be a trend in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY - The car theft epidemic in Connecticut keeps continuing.

More towns are seeing an uptick of cars being stolen or broken into. Just recently, Simsbury and Rocky Hill saw several cases, and police said it all starts with leaving valuables in your car.

"I usually lock my keys in it when I do lock it, so I try to avoid that and then also, I've just grown up in this area for 20 years pretty much, so it's kind of like, I'm king of the castle, said Rob Burke of Simsbury.

Burke said he is now concerned because he keeps a lot of expensive items in his car like his fishing rods and materials from his job as a dental technician.

"I'll have people's teeth in my car that need to go to the dentist tomorrow actually," added Burke.

Another resident in Simsbury said she never locks her car since she leaves it in her garage.

"Do I lock my car? Generally speaking, it's in the garage so I tend not to, but maybe I should, said Lorrie Glover of Simsbury.

Incidents like these have been happening all over the state.

Just last week, two cars were stolen in Rocky Hill at the apartment complex on Kensington Lane. Police said they are still looking for the thieves. Surveillance footage showed them at a Walmart in Manchester and the Walgreens in Hartford making purchases using a credit card they stole from the inside of a car.

At the Avon Mills Apartment in Avon, a man was a victim of a car that was broken into. He said he walked out one morning to find his windows shattered.

"We feel helpless because you work hard for what you have. I mean, and to have some of these people just steal your stuff and they probably sell it for drugs," said Ray Rosario of Avon.

Police said if you ever see anything suspicious or if you are a victim yourself, you are urged to reach out to them immediately.