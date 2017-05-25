× Employee severely injured after getting hand caught in machine at Schick in Milford

MILFORD — An employee was seriously injured after her right hand became trapped in a machine at the Schick Manufacturing facility at 10 Leighton Road in Milford.

The 911 call came in just before 9:30 a.m. First responders said the employee’s right hand was entangled in manufacturing equipment.

Workers were able to turn off machine and begin to take it apart before first-responders arrived. Firefighters worked for almost 20 minutes to free the employee’s hand from the machine.

Paramedics applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. She was then taken to Yale-New Haven Trauma Center. Her condition is currently not known.

Schick officials are working with an the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate how the accident occurred.