× Father charged in death of 10-month-old baby in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police said the father of a 10-month-old baby who died in a Bridgeport apartment, was arrested Friday.

Bridgeport police charged Derrick Siberon with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.

On Thursday, police said 10-month-old Donovan Siberon was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he arrived unresponsive and was soon transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died the following day. The baby, police said, lived with his mother, Lailani Malave and his father, at 68 Highland Ave, Apartment 334.

Police said the ruling of the death is a homicide.

“A subsequent autopsy revealed injuries to the baby’s head and his death was ruled a homicide,” said police.

Derrick is being held on a $250,000 bond.