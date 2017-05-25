× Fight for funding state parks continues in Hartford

HARTFORD — State legislators will convene at the state Capitol Thursday to discuss how budget cuts and layoffs to state workers will negatively impact the future of Connecticut’s state parks.

Most recently, 12 full-time state park maintainers were laid off, which leaves 35 maintainers to take care of the 110 state parks, 15 campgrounds, and a few other facilities.

Another cut that would impact the parks includes the proposal to take $8 million from The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to DEEP, that kind of cut would greatly impact state parks services.

A statement from the executive director of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association says the parks currently generate more than one billion dollars, support over 9,000 private sector jobs, and are visited by 8,000,000 people every year.