× Food Truck to serve lunch to students during summer in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — There’s an effort going on in New Britain to make sure students are eating breakfast and lunch during the summer.

According to the Hartford Courant, the school system and its food contractor are bringing free breakfast and lunch to students throughout residential neighborhoods.

The Buzzin Bistro will take a food truck into those neighborhoods during weekday breakfast and lunch hours and serve food to school-age kids free of charge.

The Courant reports New Britain gets federal funding to provide free lunches to all ten thousand students during the school year including free breakfast and dinner at several schools.

Read more here.