FOX 61 Student News to hold awards ceremony

HARTFORD — The 2017 Student News Awards Ceremony will be held at Goodwin College at 211 Riverside Drive in East Hartford.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 8, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Some of the categories that will be recognized are “Best in Student News Writing and Reporting,” “Best in Student News Pre- and Post-Production and Editing,” “Best in Student News Photography and Editing,” and “Most Compelling Student News Story.”

The FOX 61 Student News program relaunched in February. FOX 61 Student News gives Connecticut middle and high school students the opportunity to create stories by producing original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

If you are a teacher or administrator and want to attend, please RSVP by emailing newsteam@fox61.com