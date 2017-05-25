× Gov. Malloy suspends DOT construction-related activity during Memorial Day weekend

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Dannel Malloy today announced that all regular construction-related activity on Connecticut state roads and highways are suspended in order to ease traffic during Memorial Day weekend.

Roads and highway work will be suspended beginning Friday at 6:00 a.m., through 6 a.m., Tuesday.

“Memorial Day has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer and one of the busiest travel days of the year, and we do not want our state’s residents to worry about any additional delays because of roadwork this weekend,” said Gov. Malloy.

Malloy added “Connecticut has many great places to visit this summer season, and I encourage all of our citizens to plan ahead and drive safely.”

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James P. Redeker, said “The Department of Transportation does its best to minimize the impact of road work on travelers. We are now at the height of the construction season, with projects all around Connecticut. Suspending work on a busy holiday weekend only makes sense.”

According to DOT, they are on pace to resurface 255 two-lane miles of state roadways this construction season, which runs each year from April 1 through November 30.

