Have you seen him? Man wanted after bank robbery in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — Police are seeking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for robbing a bank Wednesday.

Around 4:40 p.m., state police said they received a call regarding a TD Bank North at 95 Storrs Road, being robbed by a male wearing a baseball hat, glasses and sweat shirt.

Police said the suspect demanded money from the teller and once the suspect received an undisclosed amount, he left the bank on foot.

“The suspect left through the northeast entrance/exit to the front of the mall,” said police.

The suspect then got into a light color smaller size pickup and fled in an unknown direction.

Police said, “no weapon was implied or shown and no injuries were reported.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Crevier of CT State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, Troop C in Tolland at 860-596-3233. All information will remain confidential