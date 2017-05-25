Man accused of animal cruelty in Weston, avoids trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON -- Daniel Kopulos kept his eyes down the entire time as his attorney attempted to explain how a man who devoted his adult life to caring for animals, was charged with cruelty to them.

On Wednesday, Attorney Michael Fitzpatrick explained Kopulous owned a famous exotic pet store in New York City for years, one the New York Times profiled for its mission of education and conservation. Then, Kopulous lost his lease and moved the animals to his home.

Fitzpatrick said they were cared for until his personal life fell apart. Fitzpatrick wouldn't comment publicly on what happened, but told the court Kopulous takes complete responsibility. A psych evaluation was turned over to the prosecution and judge.

On September 16, 2016, Weston police and animal control found more than 220 birds, snakes and other reptiles in Kopulos' home and barn, dozens were dead and the rest without food or water

Police called it one of the worst cases they've ever seen.

Kopulous must attend weekly therapy and meet with a psychiatrist every month and can't get arrested. If he abides by those rules for 2 years, his charges will be dismissed.