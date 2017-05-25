Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Bruno is a domestic medium-hair cat.

He is a neutered male, and he's around a year old.

He is an owner surrender, since they could no longer afford medical care.

He is missing one eye. His eye injury looks as though it was caused by another animal and perhaps not cared for in time to save it, so it was surgically removed.

He is very affectionate. - even right after his surgery. He would stick his paws out of his condo to get volunteers to come over and pay attention to him!

He loves being pet and is playful. He bounces around the shelter with his tail like a giant plume behind him.

Missing an eye has not slowed him down and he should require no further care for it when he goes to his new home.

He seems to be OK with other cats, and loves people!

To learn more about Bruno or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.