Photos released of clothing found on abandoned infant in Danbury Sunday

DANBURY — Police are still investigating following the discovery a newborn baby boy behind a grocery store Sunday night.

“The Danbury Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is still actively investigating the discovery of newborn baby boy. The baby boy is still being evaluated at a local hospital,” said Danbury police.

Police are seeking the public’s health in identifying the mother of the baby.

Police said “the child was born and shortly thereafter left behind 397 Main Street Danbury CT on Sunday, May 21st at approximately 11:38 p.m. Our main concern at this time is for the mother, who may need medical attention or is a victim of a crime herself.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Danbury police 203-7974662 or the anonymous tips line at 203-790-8477. All calls will remain confidential.