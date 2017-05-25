× Police: 14 students from Southington Middle Schools shared inappropriate texts

SOUTHINGTON — Southington Police say they have referred 14 students involved in inappropriate texting to a Juvenile Review Board.

Police says this stems from an investigation that started on May 12th, after an anonymous adult reported to DePaolo Middle School that there were naked photos on a juvenile’s phone.

As police investigated, it was learned that students from both DePaolo and John. F. Kennedy middle schools began sharing inappropriate text messages/photos with others via social media.

All 14 students were under the age of 18, and police say that there were no charges, deeming this to be a delinquent act. The Juvenile Review Board is a community-based diversion program.

Police say the investigation has been completed.