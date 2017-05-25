Police need help identifying the mother of an abandoned newborn in Danbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- Police are still investigating following the discovery a newborn baby boy behind a grocery store Sunday night.

"The Danbury Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is still actively investigating the discovery of newborn baby boy. The baby boy is still being evaluated at a local hospital," said Danbury police.

Police are seeking the public's health in identifying the mother of the baby.

Police said "the child was born and shortly thereafter left behind 397 Main Street Danbury CT on Sunday, May 21st at approximately 11:38 p.m. Our main concern at this time is for the mother, who may need medical attention or is a victim of a crime herself."

Mohammed Karim owner of Zaytuna, the grocery store where the newborn was found, said he was in shock when police told him about the baby boy behind his store.

“Animals don’t let their kids alone. Human beings is the best creation of God, why they have to do this?" asks Karim.

Karim said Connecticut has several resources to help people in situations like this.

Connecticut has a Safe Haven Law which states that anyone has up to 30 days to bring a baby to a state hospital, no questions asked. Nurses will contact DCF in order to find the baby a safe home to live.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danbury police 203-7974662 or the anonymous tips line at 203-790-8477. All calls will remain confidential.