× Police: Several cars were broken into in Ashford; credit card reported stolen

ASHFORD — Police said they are searching for two people who broke into several cars last week.

On April 19, state police said around 3:30 a.m., and 4:00 a.m., several unlocked cars on Lakeview Drive and Squirrel Hill Drive in Ashford, were broken into.

Police said one person reported a credit card stolen from their car. The stolen credit card was later used at approximately 5:50 a.m., at Walmart in North Windham, said police.

Anyone who has any information on the wanted suspects, is asked to contact Trooper O’Brien at 860-896-3222 ext. 8037. All calls will remain confidential.