Recipe – Spiced-rubbed steak with a Spanish-style slaw

HARTFORD -- Executive Chef Isaac, from 4 Eat & Drink in Farmington is known for creating Spanish-inspired menu consisting of a variety of small plates to pair well with wines, craft beers and drinks. The restaurant just celebrated their first anniversary in March and is known already for its inventive cocktails and small plates.

Spiced-rubbed steak with a Spanish-style slaw

Spice rub recipe

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons paprika

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoons course black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

In a small bowl mix all dry ingredients Rub steak with the dry rub mixture and brush steak with olive oil Place steak on a pre heated grill set to medium high heat and cook each side for 3-4 minutes for a medium rare temperature.

Spanish slaw

1 lb thinly sliced green cabbage

2 bell peppers thinly sliced

2 shallots sliced

2 limes zested and juices

1 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon cilantro chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl whisk together lime zest and juice, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and cilantro. In a medium bowl add cabbage, peppers, and shallots. Combine the vinaigrette from small bowl into the medium bowl and massage the cabbage until all is incorporated.