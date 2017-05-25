× Report: Metro North train was speeding before derailment last week; Sen. Blumenthal reacts

HARTFORD — According to WABC-TV in New York, five cars went off the track because the train was going too fast due to the extreme heat last week.

WABC-TV reports that the MTA reduced the speed limit to 10 miles per hour while approaching the Rye station out of fear the rails could buckle because of the heat.

However, the train was going nearly 50-miles per hour. Even though no one was injured, Senator Richard Blumenthal said he’ll be putting the pressure on Metro North to implement better safety measures.

The NTSB is also investigating this crash which is a rare move for an accident with no serious injuries.